Justice decides Assange can be extradited to the US – News

The United States won, this Friday (10), an appeal in the Court of Appeal in London against the decision that denied the extradition of WikiLeaks activist Julian Assange, due to a risk of suicide.

The court concluded that the US government has offered sufficient assurances that Assange will receive adequate treatment to protect his mental health and that he can then be sent to the US.

The United States wants the activist’s extradition to try him for 18 crimes of espionage and cyber invasion, after revelations made by the WikiLeaks portal that pointed to abuses in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

According to the defense, the charges, which could result in a sentence of 175 years in prison if convicted, are politically motivated and would set a catastrophic precedent for press freedom.

In the latest decision, Judge Timothy Holroyde demonstrated that the case can be returned to first instance judge Vanessa Baraitser – who on January 4 of this year denied extradition –, so that she, in turn, can refer it to the Minister of the Interior British, Priti Patel, who will be responsible for ordering the shipment.

Holroyde further determined that Assange, 50, will remain in detention at Belmarsh maximum security penitentiary in London, where he is serving preventive detention until the end of the case, which still has the possibility of a defense appeal.

In Friday’s ruling, signed by Holroyde and Judge Ian Burnett – who was not at the short session – it was considered that Baraitser, of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, should have informed the US court in advance that he was considering blocking extradition. , so that guarantees could already be given about the prison regime that would be applied to the accused.

In any case, the assurances that Washington subsequently presented to the Court of Appeal were considered “sufficient”, according to the judges, who rejected the defense’s criticisms.

During the October 27-28 trial, US District Attorney James Lewis guaranteed that Assange should be extradited without being subjected to “special administrative measures”.

This would mean not receiving visitors or having any kind of correspondence before the trial. There was also an indication that the accused would not enter the ADX Florence penitentiary, in Colorado, considered to be of maximum security.

In addition, Washington promises that while in custody, the activist will receive adequate psychological treatment and, if convicted, be able to serve his sentence in his home country of Australia.