Justice decrees 3 arrest of former councilor for violence against transvestites – General

This week, Justice had decreed the second arrest of Pamela Volp (photo: Diffusion/Uberlndia Chamber) Justice decreed the third preventive arrest against former councilor of Uberlndia Pmela Volp, the main target of Operation Libertas of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG). This time, the prosecution filed a complaint regarding threats and extortion made in 2020 against a transvestite in the city of Tringulo Mineiro.

According to a survey by the MPMG, on August 26 and November 8 of last year, the former councilor threatened a transvestite who worked as a prostitute on Avenida Professora Minervina Cndida Oliveira. If she did not pay a certain amount to stay in the place, the victim would be beaten by her and by the group that accompanied her.

The method is the same as other complaints filed with the MP and for which Volp is investigated in the operation. Even a car seized in the second phase of the action would have been used in the threats that resulted in the new arrest warrant.

The former parliamentarian has been imprisoned for about a month and this week a second preventive detention had been decreed for violent actions three days before the outbreak of Operation Libertas.

According to MPMG, there is a criminal association in Uberlndia that established a monopoly on the sexual exploitation of transvestites and transsexuals not only in the city, but also in the Tringulo Mineiro region. For this, threats were made and attacks were carried out against those who tried to practice prostitution outside the group.