Justice will try habeas corpus that prevented arrest of convicts in the Kiss Case

The justice of Rio Grande do Sul will judge the habeas corpus that prevented the prison sentenced defendants for the 242 deaths in the Kiss club in 2013. They were found guilty of murder, with sentences ranging from 18 to just over 22 years, but Judge Orlando Faccini Neto had to suspend the arrest warrant after a defendant’s lawyer filed preventive habeas corpus.

After the end of the trial and the reading of the sentence, Orlando Faccini Neto said that it is necessary to respect the decisions of the courts. “Things are that way, we live in a country where there are preliminary injunctions and very controversial legal positions. My feeling as to whether I agree or not seems evident as the reasoning behind my decision was very extensive. I gave it a greater extension because it wouldn’t be it is not appropriate that, if a defendant obtained habeas corpus, to determine the segregation of the others so that he would have habeas corpus later, we live in Brazil and the preliminary and superior decisions must be respected.” Faccini Neto said that the Criminal Chamber must assess the merits of habeas corpus in a collegiate body composed of three judges.

Feevale University criminal law professor Daniel Kessler, habeas corpus is a “constitutional remedy aimed at an unlawful constraint or the imminence of an unlawful constraint.” “Faced with the possibility of the defendant being convicted, the lawyer filed a preventive habeas corpus. He felt that there could be imprisonment. So, the Court of Justice extended the habeas corpus to the other defendants. Those who now judge in the Chamber are three judges. Usually, three judges. , this injunction is confirmed. The tendency is for it to be maintained,” explained Kessler.

The professor also said that there is no deadline for the habeas corpus to be analyzed. “The Chamber asks the judge for information. Then it goes to the second-degree prosecutor’s opinion and then they judge. The period for analysis is normally 30 to 60 days, but due to the repercussion of the case, it may occur before that”, he says. The Public Ministry cannot appeal.

After nearly nine years of the fire that left 242 dead at the Kiss nightclub, this Friday, the justice condemned the four defendants named as responsible for the tragedy for murder. Club partner Elissandro Spohr was sentenced to 22 years and six months. The other partner, Mauro Hoffmann, was sentenced to 19 years and 6 months. The vocalist of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, was sentenced to 18 years, as well as the producer of events who worked for the band, Luciano Bonilha.

Among the elements highlighted by the prosecution at the trial are the overcrowding of Kiss on the night of the tragedy, the use of foam in the ceiling for sound insulation that released toxic gases in the fire, causing most of the deaths, and the irregular use and handling by Gurizada Fandangueira band of pyrotechnic artifacts indoors, among other points.





Spohr’s defense asked the jury to be disqualified from the crime of intentional murder, saying that there was a crime of arson with the result of death, which would earn a lesser sentence. Lawyers for the other three defendants asked for the acquittal of their clients. The theses, however, were not accepted by the jurors, who opted for the conviction.