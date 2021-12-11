Kanye West begs to get back together with Kim Kardashian at their Los Angeles show: “Run back to me”; watch

The outbreak, my father! It seems that Kanye West is far from accepting the end of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. After talking about a revival of romance at a benefit event recently, the rapper surprised fans and his ex-wife at a concert in Los Angeles, when he literally begged the socialite to come back with him. My God!

It all happened during the benefit concert “Free Larry Hoover”, held last Thursday (9), in Los Angeles, USA. The voice of “Ultralight Beam” took the stage at The LA Memorial Coliseum accompanied by Drake and presented a series of hits from their repertoire.

Among them was the song “Runaway”. However, at the end of the hit, Ye started to freestyle and it was at this point that he begged to resume his marriage with the businesswoman. “Run back to me!”, sang the rapper, several times. Through it all, he added: “More specifically, Kimberly.” Geez!

To make the situation even more ‘awkward’, do you know who was in the audience? That’s right, Kim herself, accompanied by the former couple’s children, North and Saint. The crowd, of course, went wild with the artist’s words, but that was the only obvious mention West made to his ex-wife, outside of the lyrics that were already written. Help! Just peek at the moment:

Kanye singing a new Another of Runaway for Kim Kardashian.. pic.twitter.com/KJibQIe4EB — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 10, 2021

end of relationship

This isn’t the first time West has expressed a desire to reconnect with the owner of Skims. In October, the musician said in an interview that “still wants to be with Kim even though he has walked away from her“. In early November, West shared in his Instagram stories a photo of the two kissing and a TMZ headline: “Kanye West says God will bring Kim and him back together“.

The brunette filed for divorce in February of this year, after seven years of marriage and four children with West: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2. Since then, at least for Kim, the line has moved. She has been spotted in the mood for romance several times over the past few weeks with comedian Pete Davidson.

In one of the meetings, Pete was photographed with a hickey around his neck. A source close to the couple revealed to E! News that the two are “keeping things casual”. According to Page Six, a source close to the beauty recently said the family is “concerned” about the rapper after Kim’s romance with Pete came to light. “He may not be handling this situation well,” said the witness. This subject is still far…