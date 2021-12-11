Kelly Key talks about sex on the bus, anal and how to approach it with children

Kelly Key told ‘OtaLab’ that her life would give a soap opera “after midnight” due to the more adult details. The singer joked when comparing whether it would be ideal for “Secret Truths” or at six o’clock.

There has to be an owl there, because I’m hot! Kelly Key

It wasn’t the first time that the hit singer “Baba” showed that there shouldn’t be any embarrassment when talking about sex.

Kelly Key has played with the subject with friends and also treated it more seriously when broaching the subject with her children.

Tip for Belo and Gracyanne

Gracyanne Barbosa e Belo at Christmas rehearsal last year Image: Press Release / James Brov

In April of last year, she and her husband Mico Freitas held a live with the participation of “mozões” Belo and Gracyanne.

Kelly advised Belo on how to have anal sex in a pleasurable way for the couple: “It’s going to hurt. You wait. It’s like a bank door. You can’t go through the doors like that. You arrive, stop and open just one door and [você] is in the middle”.

The singer claimed to follow the tips of sexologist Catia Damasceno. Belo recalled that he had a taboo to talk about the subject with Gracyanne and that his wife helped him to be more mature about it.

bus toilet

Yes, that’s it. Kelly Key recounted in a video posted on YouTube in mid-February 2020 that she and her husband, early in their relationship, even used the shuttle toilet as a location.

The two have been together since 2004.

Beginning of relationship smells like sex. We can have sex anywhere. The bus started and we were already in the bathroom. Remember that, love? Today, for God’s sake, the chemical toilet smells bad. Before, any place was place. I got dressed for the show, he took my clothes off and I had to get dressed again and I was happy. Kelly Key

But it cools off!

Kelly Key told in the same video that the marriage went through a less lively moment, especially after seven years of relationship. She stated that her sex life had a slowdown, especially after the birth of her last two children, Vitor, 16; and Arthur, from 4.

“If you go through the crisis of seven, you will remain married for much longer. Otherwise, this crisis is decisive”, she reflected and advised, stating that she tries to escape the routine of the relationship by proposing experiences such as the beginning of dating.

Sex is also a family matter

Kelly Key says she talks openly about sex with her kids Image: Reproduction/Instagram

A mother of three, Kelly Key deals with the matter in a mature and serious way with her heirs, because she understands that there are doubts during growing up.

Dialogue is a way to get an education about sex life, as explained with her in October on social media.

With neither of the older two (it was uncomfortable), we’ve talked more clearly about sex. I am very open and transparent about any topic. I think when the doubt arises, we have a duty to answer honestly. Without any kind of embarrassment, taboo or prohibited topics. Kelly Key

“In my opinion, there is no right age to talk about the subject. There is, yes, the right time. And what is it? When the doubt arises”, he concluded.