Kfera Buchmann rebuts criticism for not kissing women at Farofa da Gkay – Famous

Kfera Buchmann
was one of the highlights of
Gkay stuff
, an event aimed at celebrating the comedian’s birthday
Gessica Kayane
, More known as
Gkay
.
The digital influencer used her social networks this Thursday (12/09), to counter criticism from some internet users for not being seen kissing women at the three-day party that stopped the internet. She admitted to being bisexual in the middle of this year.
Her name even reached the
Trending Topics
of
twitter
.
“Wow, guys, but now I have to confirm my orientation at a party, publicly? Am I obligated to kiss women? And post yet? Stop it. For God’s sake, there’s no inspection of bisexuality here,” he began.
Called “Taubat bisexual” on the bird’s net,
Kfera
continued the outburst.
“Cry, curse, kick, do what you want. See why we say that bisexual erased? Because you want confirmation all the time. I huh, leave me alone,” he snapped.
Afterwards, the actress left on the air that she may have kissed women at the party even though she has not published it on the networks.
“Curse for nothing, curse at ease. Here the act fails. Curse for nothing. Because I don’t care. The big step in my life was that I came out publicly, so that I could have peace of mind and be able to feel free once and for all all. And if I actually want to catch someone publicly, I do.”
