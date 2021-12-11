Kfera Buchmann rebuts criticism for not kissing women at Farofa da Gkay – Famous

reproduce
Kfera Buchmann (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

Kfera Buchmann

was one of the highlights of

Gkay stuff

, an event aimed at celebrating the comedian’s birthday


Gessica Kayane

, More known as

Gkay

.

The digital influencer used her social networks this Thursday (12/09), to counter criticism from some internet users for not being seen kissing women at the three-day party that stopped the internet. She admitted to being bisexual in the middle of this year.

Her name even reached the

Trending Topics

of

twitter

.

“Wow, guys, but now I have to confirm my orientation at a party, publicly? Am I obligated to kiss women? And post yet? Stop it. For God’s sake, there’s no inspection of bisexuality here,” he began.

Called “Taubat bisexual” on the bird’s net,

Kfera

continued the outburst.

“Cry, curse, kick, do what you want. See why we say that bisexual erased? Because you want confirmation all the time. I huh, leave me alone,” he snapped.

Afterwards, the actress left on the air that she may have kissed women at the party even though she has not published it on the networks.

“Curse for nothing, curse at ease. Here the act fails. Curse for nothing. Because I don’t care. The big step in my life was that I came out publicly, so that I could have peace of mind and be able to feel free once and for all all. And if I actually want to catch someone publicly, I do.”

Kfera Buchmann

