Kfera Buchmann rebuts criticism for not kissing women at Farofa da Gkay – Famous

Kfera Buchmann (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

Kfera Buchmann



was one of the highlights of



Gkay stuff



, an event aimed at celebrating the comedian’s birthday



Gessica Kayane



, More known as



Gkay



.

The digital influencer used her social networks this Thursday (12/09), to counter criticism from some internet users for not being seen kissing women at the three-day party that stopped the internet. She admitted to being bisexual in the middle of this year.

Her name even reached the



Trending Topics



of



twitter



.

“Wow, guys, but now I have to confirm my orientation at a party, publicly? Am I obligated to kiss women? And post yet? Stop it. For God’s sake, there’s no inspection of bisexuality here,” he began.

Called “Taubat bisexual” on the bird’s net,



Kfera



continued the outburst.

“Cry, curse, kick, do what you want. See why we say that bisexual erased? Because you want confirmation all the time. I huh, leave me alone,” he snapped.

Afterwards, the actress left on the air that she may have kissed women at the party even though she has not published it on the networks.