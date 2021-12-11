Kim Kardashian Takes Crucial New Step In Divorce After Kanye West’s Public Appeal; understand

Xi, it seems that things are not going well for Kanye West – now just Ye… According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian has filed documents in the US court to be considered a single woman again. The decision comes shortly after the ex-husband made a public statement, “begging” the businesswoman to resume the marriage.

According to the publication this Friday (10), even if Kim’s request is accepted, negotiations on the sharing of assets and custody of the couple’s four children will continue under analysis, as the divorce process continues. Still, the owner of Skims asked that her marital status be changed as soon as possible.

According to sources close to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, the request only needs to be authorized and signed by a judge. With the change, she would drop the West name and go back to being just Kim Kardashian. The businesswoman filed for separation in February of this year, after seven years of marriage and four children with Ye: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

public statement

The rapper surprised fans and his ex-wife at a concert in Los Angeles, this Thursday (9), when he literally begged the socialite to come back with him. The voice of “Ultralight Beam” took the stage at The LA Memorial Coliseum accompanied by Drake, where they presented a series of hits from their repertoire.

Continues after Advertising

Among them was the song “Runaway”. However, at the end of the hit, Ye started to freestyle and it was at this point that he begged to resume his marriage with the businesswoman. “Run back to me!”, sang the rapper, several times. Through it all, he added: “More specifically, Kimberly.” Geez!

To make the situation even more awkward, do you know who was in the audience? That’s right, Kim herself, accompanied by the former couple’s oldest children, North and Saint. The crowd, of course, went wild with the artist’s words – but that was the only obvious mention West made to his ex-wife, outside of the lyrics that were already written. Help! Just peek at the moment:

Kanye singing a new Another of Runaway for Kim Kardashian.. pic.twitter.com/KJibQIe4EB — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 10, 2021

Kim Kardashian’s reaction

After the episode, a source told People magazine that the businesswoman is trying to respect her ex, but that she is already following her life. “Kim has moved on, but she knows it’s hard for Kanye to deal with this. She was not surprised that he begged her in public for her to run back to him. She’s just trying to be respectful about it.”, stated the insider.

The informant also said that North is a huge fan of his father’s songs, and that the owner of Skims wants to “make sure that her children have access to her father and to all of his events”. “Kim will always take the kids to events that are important to Kanye. Co-creating and ensuring your children are happy will always be your priority.”, continued.

Continues after Advertising

And it looks like Kim has already left the old relationship behind… Although neither of the two have confirmed anything, she has been seen frequently with actor Pete Davidson and the insider said the relationship is in full swing. “He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce – someone to make her laugh and just have fun. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote. They have been getting to know each other quickly and Kim likes him more and more”, guaranteed.