Know who will receive in 2022

Since 2017, part of the net profit of the FTGS is distributed to workers. In 2020, the FGTS Council distributed R$7.5 billion in profits among workers.

In 2021, the amount reached R$8.12 billion, according to the National Treasury, more than 190 million beneficiaries received the FGTS profit. Citizens who have active and inactive Employment Compensation Fund accounts are entitled.

The amount each worker receives depends on the balance available in the fund’s account and the amount obtained by the FGTS in the year of distribution, and the percentage of transfer defined by the collegiate (Conselho Curator) that governs the body itself.

How to consult?

To access, consult and check the balance, it’s simple. Look:

Access the FGTS app on your mobile (Android or iOS);

Through the Caixa Econômica Federal e-mail address;

Through Internet Banking Caixa (only for account holders);

Call 3004-1104, for capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800-726-0104 for other cities;

Go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch with your documents.

Can I withdraw the FGTS fund?

First of all, it is worth mentioning that the amounts will be made available in the workers’ accounts, but the withdrawal is only allowed in specific situations such as: