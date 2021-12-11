Lan Lanh and Maria Eugenia, former and widow of Cássia Eller, pose together 20 years after the singer’s death

The tribute that the Multishow Award paid to Cássia Eller, who died in 2001, brought together the singer’s two ex-wives. Lan Lanh and Maria Eugenia excited the fans with a record together, made backstage at the awards. For those who don’t know (or don’t remember), the percussionist had an affair with Cassia at the time the two worked together.

In the documentary “Cássia Eller”, released in 2014, the singer’s widow, Maria Eugênia, exposes the love triangle that she, the singer and Lan Lanh formed, shortly before the artist’s death.

Maria Eugenia was Cássia’s great companion and had her son Chicão, now 28 years old. Lan Lanh is currently married to actress Nanda Costa, with whom he had newborn twins Kim and Tiê.

The recording of Lan Lanh and Maria Eugênia was made by the percussionist on Instagram, 20 years after the singer’s death. “Yesterday was a night to celebrate music, diversity, meet friends, and honor @cassiaelleroficial. Thank you @premio_multishow for this beautiful party! Everyone tested, vaccinated and happy to live this longing for life!”, she wrote.

Chico Chico, Lan Lanh and Nando Reis backstage at the Multishow Award’ Photo: Reproduction-Instagram Lan Lanh and Maria Eugênia backstage at the Multishow Award Photo: Reproduction-Instagram