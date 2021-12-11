LATAM Brasil hired 3,400 employees in 2021; 55% of those dismissed in the pandemic

Image: VINCI Airports





LATAM has just concluded the hiring of 3,400 employees throughout Brazil, restoring 55% of the jobs that had to be closed in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, the company arrives ready for the 2021-2022 high season, having resumed almost 100% of its domestic seat supply (ASK*) in Brazil compared to December 2019 (before the Covid-19 pandemic).

“It’s a ripple effect of a company that made the right decisions early in the pandemic and restructured itself to come back stronger. Vaccination advanced, our operation became more efficient, we regained confidence and started flying to more destinations. When we take off again and open new routes, we not only generate more options for all customers, but we also create job opportunities for Brazilians once again.” explain Jefferson Cestari, Human Resources Director at LATAM Brasil.

Approximately 1,000 pilots and flight attendants (all rehired after being dismissed in the first year of the pandemic), approximately 1,000 employees for airports throughout the country, 670 employees for LATAM took part in LATAM’s admissions in Brazil in 2021 MRO (the company’s maintenance center in São Carlos-SP), 230 employees for LATAM Cargo Brasil (cargo operator of the LATAM Group in the country), among other opportunities, including in the administrative areas. This December, LATAM has also started the selection process to hire another 127 employees for its new Boeing 767 cargo aircraft maintenance line, which will start operating in São Carlos (SP) in May 2022. vacancies open for the positions of senior mechanic, full and junior, technical assistant and storekeeper.

Recovery and growth

LATAM is already flying regularly to 49 destinations in Brazil (before the pandemic there were 44) and, for the first quarter of 2022, it has already started selling tickets to Bauru. From Brazil to abroad, the company is already flying to 19 international destinations (before the pandemic there were 26) and has just resumed ticket sales to Punta del Este.

In addition to Bauru, LATAM announced another five new destinations for the first quarter of 2022 (Juiz de Fora, Cascavel, Caxias do Sul, Presidente Prudente and Sinop) and is already studying another 10 to open still next year.

Current leader in the Brazilian air market for three consecutive months, according to ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency), LATAM is more efficient, more competitive and remains the most punctual airline in Brazil and in the world, according to rankings by consulting firms Cirium and OAG.

