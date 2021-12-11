Leaked! Check the datasheet of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The release forecast is only for January 2022, but new leaks have already advanced the Galaxy S21 FE technical sheet. They reveal several details of Samsung’s (future) launch and flagship candidate — which has already gone through endless delays.

front part

According to information from the site SamMobile, the next member of the Galaxy S21 family will have on its front a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and which updates at the frequency of 120 Hz. The storage will have 6GB or 8GB and RAM will be 128GB or 256GB.

cameras

There will be three cameras, which should be very similar to the other smartphones of the brand, including a main lens with a resolution of 12 MP and aperture f/1.8, an ultrawide 12 MP f/2.2 and another 8 MP telephoto, with aperture f/ 2.4 and 3x optical zoom. The front camera must be 32 MP.

Drums

The phone will feature a 4,500 mAh battery, 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging — and will be IP68 certified for water resistance. Another novelty is that it can come in four colors: black, white, violet and olive.

The new forecast is for Samsung to make the Galaxy S21 FE official during CES 2022, which starts on January 4th. If you don’t decide to be late again, of course.