learn how to help municipalities affected by rain

An extratropical cyclone caused heavy rains in the extreme south of Bahia, with the state government decreeing a state of calamity in 24 municipalities. At least 12 of them are “islanded”, without access to help by land, according to information from the PRF (Federal Highway Police).

The storms are forecast to continue into the weekend, amid the destruction that has destroyed streets, bridges and homes, leaving thousands without access to clean water or homeless. In addition to initiatives by the state government itself, Social Assistance secretariats, the Bahia Fire Department and some NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) also organize campaigns for the victims of the disaster. Check out how to help:

Military Fire Department of Bahia

State firefighters opened the barracks for collection in the Bahian territory. Those interested in donating hygiene products, clothing, non-perishable food, water and other supplies should just look for the nearest unit.

Prado City Hall

One of the cities most affected by the cyclone, Prado provided several collection points. In the municipality itself, the items can be delivered to the Jacy Có Municipal School (Bairro São Sebastião).

The city hall informed that donations can also be made in neighboring Guarani, at the João Alves Municipal School, or in Cumuruxatiba, at the Municipal School auzziro Moura or in the Fishermen’s Association.

“On the occasion, we ask for the collaboration of the entire community to make donations of non-perishable food, mineral water, clothes, blankets, mattresses in good condition, personal hygiene and cleaning materials”, highlighted a post from the local authorities.

Medeiros Neto

Another city in a state of calamity, Medeiros Neto also made available a collection point for food, clothing and hygiene products, the CRAS, on Avenida Aravi Alves Pinto.

Donations to the municipality can also be made in cash, via Pix, using a key provided by the city hall: 19750233/0001-30 (CNPJ). The amount goes to COMPEDC (Municipal Coordination for Civil Defense and Protection).

Teixeira de Freitas

Donations for the city of Teixeira de Freitas can be taken to the Department of Social Assistance, on the street João Calmom, 189. Interested in helping who cannot contribute should contact us by phone: (73) 3011-2705 or (75) 3011-2716.

Military Police of Itamaraju and Jucuruçu

The barracks of the 43rd CIPM in Itamaraju and the 4th Platoon in Jucuruçu opened their barracks as a collection point for flood victims.

The city of Jucuruçu also made available other collection points: food and clothing can be delivered to the Adventist Church in Bairro California or to Paróquia São Sebastião.

UFSB (Federal University of Southern Bahia)

Members of the Paulo Freira campus of the UFSB (Federal University of Southern Bahia), located in Teixeira de Freitas, have provided a Pix number for those who want to contribute with cash donations initially made available to the population of Jucuruçu: +55 73 981243223 (Telephone by Leandro Lyrio de Souza). The college also has headquarters in Itabuna, another city affected by the cyclone.

*This publication will be updated with other official ways to help municipalities in Southern Bahia. You can contribute by recommending official information.