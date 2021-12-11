Learn How To Make A Morning Shot That Controls Glucose and Cholesterol

Many people joined and included the shots on an empty stomach, taken in the morning. As with all fads, they raised the question: after all, are they good for your health?

There may even be ineffective recipes, but one, in particular, has the “superpowers” ​​to control glucose and cholesterol, and even give more satiety.

See the ingredients:

100ml of natural water

1/2 lemon squeezed

1 teaspoon of organic apple cider vinegar

How to make:

Mix everything and take it early, on an empty stomach.

recipe regulates the body

Although simple, this recipe regulates several metabolic functions, such as lowering triglycerides and cholesterol. It improves intestinal activity, has a bactericidal effect and is an antioxidant, that is, it helps to delay aging. As if that wasn’t enough, studies have revealed that it helps in lowering blood pressure.

And more: apple cider vinegar (preferably organic) contains acetic acid, which has a positive effect on weight loss.

Weight loss

To prove the power of vinegar in weight loss, a recent study carried out in Japan found that, after three months of taking the ingredient, candidates lost one to three pounds more than those who did not.

Remembering, of course, that no single substance works miracles, so maintaining a healthy routine is essential to experiencing the nutritional benefits of apple cider vinegar.

It is noteworthy that, as it is an acid, it is necessary to dilute it in water before taking it. Ingesting the pure liquid can cause discomfort, including gastric.

Finally, pay attention to the way you consume vinegar. Studies have shown that commercial pills with the substance do not have the same blood glucose lowering effect as the liquid ingredient.

Consult your doctor and/or nutritionist to clarify further doubts and contraindications.