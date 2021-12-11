Lei do Ex: Nikão and Terans are Athletico’s bets for the final of the Copa do Brasil against Atlético-MG | athletico-pr

Athletico will have the famous “law of the ex” by its side in the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-MG. Nikao and terans they played for Galo and went far from the shine they have in Hurricane. The pair is the hope of goals by Rubro-Negro in the first decision, this Sunday, at 17:30, at Mineirão.

Nikão, one of the greatest players in the history of Hurricane, was born in the city of Montes Claros, Minas Gerais, and had three spells at Atlético-MG (2010, 2012 and 2013), and with some loans between those periods.

We are not Tristao Garcia, but let’s go to the numbers:

Nikão’s titles by Athletico:

2 Paraná Championships (2016 and 2020)

1 Cup in Brazil (2019)

2 South American (2018 and 2021)

1 Levain Cup (2019)

Nikão’s titles by Atlético-MG:

2 Mining Championships (2012 and 2013)

While he was with Atlético-MG, Nikão played only six matches and didn’t save any goals. With Athletico’s shirt, the midfielder has played over 300 games and scored 47 goals.

What weighs in favor of the Hurricane is the weather. It has been six years since Nikão left Minas Gerais and made a significant transition in his career. He abandoned the stigma of not joining any team until 2015 and, now, he is the protagonist of the red and black dreams so that his contract – which expires on December 31 of this year – is renewed.

Titles of Terans by Athletico:

1 South American Cup (2021)

Terans was already part of the Atlético-MG squad in 2018 and 2019. For Galo, the Uruguayan played 33 matches and scored two goals.

Terans arrived at Hurricane in May this year and has already played 43 games, the same mark achieved by the midfielder when he played for Peñarol. At Athletico, Terans has already scored nine times and won the Copa Sudamericana.

David Terans, who learned to play football with his older sister, also went through a career change when he left Galo and arrived at Penãrol to truly disenchant him. In his case, the weight of a recent title may have lit the flame of “I want more” in the heart of the red-black midfielder.

So, if it depends on the numbers and the good phase experienced by Nikão and Terans, the “ex law” has everything to enforce in favor of Athletico. So, will it turn?

1 of 1 Athletico Peñarol Nikão Terans commemoration — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Athletico Peñarol Nikão Terans commemoration — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol

