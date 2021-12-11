Letitia Wright would rather leave Marvel than get vaccinated against Covid

The second film of “Black Panther” is involved in some controversies, the main ones with the actress Letitia Wright. Shuri’s interpreter, one of the protagonists of the plot, is still refusing to take the vaccine against Covid-19, but now she has decided to tread heavily: she prefers to leave Marvel than to take the immunizing agent.

In August 2021, she sustained an injury on the set of “Black Panther 2” and, due to gravity, filming was postponed for her recovery. Now, according to Giant Freakin Robot, sources say Letitia would rather leave the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU) than be forced to be vaccinated.

Expected resumption in 2022

The film’s production believed that the actress had suffered a slight injury, but the case was more serious. With that, the recordings were postponed until 2022, while she recovers. The release date for the film directed by Ryan Coogler is set for November 11, 2022.

Being British, Letitia left the United States to recover at home. Now, with this refusal to get vaccinated, she will not be able to return to the country where she was filming to finish her scenes. This led to many questions surrounding his future as Shuri.

The forecast is that the recordings will return in January, however, due to Letitia, the production may be delayed further. If the actress, who favored the Black Panther mantle after Chadwick Boseman’s death, remains adamant, screenwriters may be forced to look for solutions.

Vaccine video

In 2020, letitia Wright posted a 70-minute anti-vaccine video on social media in which Tomi Arayomi, a self-appointed “prophet,” claims that “RFID chips could be implanted in immunizers.” Although the actress herself has not publicly disclosed her vaccination status, both The Hollywood Reporter as to Newsweek heard from her sources that she was not vaccinated.

Award-winning film

Nominated for seven Oscar categories, including best film, “Black Panther” grossed US$1.3 billion (more than R$7.2 billion at current exchange rates) worldwide.

In July, Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, issued a statement saying that employees working at any of the company’s facilities must be fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will be required for all.

But the rule doesn’t seem to have applied to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” because the movie is already in progress. Marvel has not commented on the news so far.