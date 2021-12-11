Libertadores draw will have Palmeiras and Fla in pot 1 and Corinthians in pot 2 – 12/11/2021

The definition of the nine clubs that will represent Brazil in the Libertadores in 2022 makes it possible to project the division of pots for the group draw, which will only take place in the week of March 23 of next year.

Palmeiras and Flamengo will be seeded, Atlético-MG will probably appear in pot 2, which could mean, for example, clashes against River Plate or Boca Juniors in the group stage.

Conmebol uses its ranking of clubs to separate the participants in the draw pots. With complex scoring, which involves historical results in Libertadores, Sudamericana and elite national championships in each of the ten affiliated countries, the 2022 ranking will be revealed on December 16th.

On a projection, seven teams are right as seed. There is a doubt for the eighth club, between Atlético-MG or Libertad (PAR), which will depend on the score to be revealed by Conmebol next week, but the Brazilian title and the good campaign in Libertadores-2021 (he reached the semifinals) should put the miners in that position. The projection is this:

Palmeiras (Group A as current champion)

River Plate (ARG)

Mouth Jrs. (ARG)

Flamengo

National (URU)

Peñarol (URU)

Cerro Porteño (PAR)

Atlético-MG

Corinthians and Athletico-PR will be in pot 2 and may fall into any group, as long as the seed is not Brazilian. According to the regulations, two teams from the same country cannot be in the same bracket, unless this team comes from the preliminary phases, in the situation of Fluminense and América-MG, which, if they advance to the groups, automatically fall into pot 4.

Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino, the two other Brazilians classified directly to the group stage via Serie A, should appear in pot 4 due to the low score they will present in the ranking to be released.

The ranking comes out on December 16th because four days later, on the 20th, Conmebol will already draw the matches of elimination phases 1, 2 and 3, with Fluminense and América going straight into phase 2. Flu must be in pot 1 of the draw in phase 2 and América in 2. Traditional teams such as Estudiantes (ARG), Olimpia (PAR) and Atlético Nacional (COL) will be in this dispute.

As the column showed, Palmeiras, who won the last two Libertadores, will pass Grêmio and become the best Brazilian in the Conmebol club ranking, behind River Plate and in the fight for second place with Boca.