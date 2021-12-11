list with 5 names reaches the board, which should open negotiations

Itaquera’s team works along the same lines as last season, relieving expenses and investing in specific sectors, in addition to providing opportunities for base jewels

Corinthians promises to come heavy in 2022. With Paulinho practically made official, Anderson Talisca’s name began to gain strength at CT Joaquim Grava. In this way, Itaquera’s team can have six strong names available in the squad, as the duo would join Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian and Róger Guedes.

Alvinegro’s goal for the next season is to be able to fight for titles. The work will follow the same line as last season, relieving expenses and investing in specific sectors, in addition to providing opportunities for base jewels. In 2021, for example, names like Gabriel Pereira, Roni, Du Queiroz, Lucas Piton and João Victor gained momentum in the ‘profi’.

Market movements will naturally cause exits to happen. globoesporte.com listed five names that should say goodbye to Timão next year, as they are outside the plans of Sylvinho and the coaching staff. On the list, Léo Santos is the one who is most appreciated among the Faithful Torcida, which defends the importance of young people in the near future.

Leo pulls the line and five can get on the ‘boat’. The following athletes complete the package of departures: Danilo Avelar (must be sold), Richard (the aim is to sell), Thiaguinho (out of the plans) and Marquinhos (must be borrowed, as should Léo Santos). In this way, the team from São Paulo opens up even more space in the squad.

It is worth remembering that, in 2019, the former president of the club, Andrés Sanchez, turned down a Sevilla counterproposal to give Guilherme Arana to Corinthians. At the time, the Spaniards were only accepting the exchange for Léo Santos; the top hat backed off. Afterwards, the left-back went to Atlético-MG, where he has been making history and won as the best full-back in the Bola de Prata Award.