Looking for real estate auction? Check out nearly 200 offers, some with more than 40% off | Properties

Properties that will be auctioned they are usually sold at a price below that charged in the traditional market. The purchase modality can be interesting for those who have money to buy in cash, especially at a time when the average price of sale of residential properties rose 0.53% in November , after advancing 0.43% in October, according to the FipeZap Index , which monitors online real estate listings in 50 Brazilian cities. See more here. For those looking for auctions to check the offers, the Value Invests brings together some options.

The 35-year-old house brings together 18 Itaú offers located in São Paulo, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul. The occupied and unoccupied options are commercial and residential lots with values ​​below the market valuation.

Considered the “great Christmas auction” of Itaú, the offers are now available and run until December 21 on the organizer’s website. Property bids vary between R$48,500 and R$731,400. Interested parties must register with the organizer’s website, choose the desired lot and qualify for the auction, following the step by step indicated.

For those who are able to close a deal on sight, a additional 10% discount. For those who choose to installment, the modality can be contracted for up to 78 installments. In this option, it is necessary to present down to 30%.

Among the opportunities are a vacant store in Rio de Janeiro – RJ), with bids starting at R$226,200, and a house in Lapão (BA) with a minimum bid of R$70,400. It is possible to schedule a visit to vacant properties by e-mail [email protected].

With one Offer of 120 properties and discounts of more than 40%, the bank Santander Brazil performs, the from December 18th, the Christmas fair. The lots will be auctioned by Mega Auctions, which has been operating in the sector since 2009. Already the bank splits the bid up to 420 times and accepts the use of the FGTS as part of the payment. The full or partial bid deposit is due in January 2022.

The main real estate regions are: Amazonas, Bahia, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

The lowest bids are for R$ 21 thousand for a 5 bedroom house located in Ouricuri-PE, it is a land of 14 thousand square meters in Caçapava-SP, at R$ 1.2 million. Through the electronic auction system, bids are sent via the internet and processed without human interference.

In addition to the special Christmas batches, other 22 commercial properties with special conditions are available for negotiation. In this option, the buyer offers as a form of payment a down payment of 20% of the total amount and installments within 60 months, for properties and IPTU debts paid up to the auction date. The options are concentrated in the states of Bahia, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo. Initial bids start at R$1.2 million.

