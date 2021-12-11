Luan Santana and girlfriend Izabela plan family: ‘If we have a daughter, it will be Luiza’ | TV & Famous

Luanetes… Luan Santana is really in love… He is already making plans to marry and even have children with the fashion student from Minas Gerais, Isabela Cunha.😲
In conversation with the gshow, the singer who resumes concerts with the tour “The Comeback” this Saturday, 12/11, in Rio, he revealed that the relationship is serious and that he is increasingly enchanted by Iza, as he affectionately calls her. 🥰
“I want to have my children, grandchildren. And yes, of course we talked about this (marriage). We even know the names of the children. If it’s a girl, she’ll be called Luiza, a mixture of Luan and Iza,” he says.
Luan talks to Pedro Bial about his plans to embark on an international career. Listen!⬇
Luan and Izabela’s relationship became official about a month ago, just over a year after he announced his breakup with Jade Magalhães. The discreet temperament of the girl from Minas Gerais, who is not dazzled by her boyfriend’s fame, is what enchants her most about him:
“Izabela is wonderful. She is contagious, extroverted, puts me forward and does me a lot of good. Her intelligence admires me. Iza knows how to talk about everything. She’s not one to be dazzled by things any more than I am. On the contrary, she loves all the affection the fans feel for me and now also for us.”
Izabela has just starred with Luan in recording the video for the singer’s new single, “Ilha”. As a goal for 2022, he will record a DVD and will release it at shows across the country. “The show is beautiful. It’s the return after so long away from the stage. I feel that butterflies in my stomach like it’s the first time I’ve prepared to perform.”
“We were listening for a while: ‘Stay at home!’. Now it’s as if I were saying to my audience: ‘Come see my show, get out of the house!’ gradually, in moderation.”
