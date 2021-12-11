Luisa Sonza shares clicks from behind the scenes performance at the ‘Multishow Award’

Luísa Sonza used social media this Thursday (09) to thank her team for the performance performed during the ‘Prémio Multishow 2021’.

In the post made on Instagram, the singer showed some behind-the-scenes clicks and her preparation, drawing attention with her impressive good form wearing the look of the show. In the caption, the blonde even thanked all the people they work with. Check out:

Recently, we showed here that it is nothing new that singer Luísa Sonza tends to impress her nearly 26 million followers on social networks, with her clicks beyond bold and full of sensuality.

At 23, the celebrity has broken taboos on the web and generated repercussions among fans. It was with this in mind that the Newsroom Metropolitan gathered the 7 best photos of the artist in good shape on Instagram.

