President Alberto Fernández received Lula at the seat of the Argentine government| Photo: Publicity/Casa Rosada

On schedule in Argentina this Friday (10), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was received by President Alberto Fernández at Casa Rosada, seat of the local government, and addressed a crowd in Plaza de Mayo, in Buenos Aires, formed mostly by Peronist militants. The PT member participated in the public act alluding to the Day of Democracy, celebrated in the country since the end of the military dictatorship, 38 years ago.

A pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace, Lula won a plaque alluding to the Azucena Villaflor Prize, which recognizes the defense of human rights and is named after a mother murdered by the dictatorship. Former Uruguayan President José Pepe Mujica was also awarded.

Lula’s presence at the event gained electoral contours, with enthusiastic greetings from Fernández and former president and current vice president Cristina Kirchner, and a desire for success at the polls in 2022. “I am very happy that my friend Lula, who was persecuted and condemned unfairly , have the vindication you deserve”, said Fernández, referring to the PT’s arrest and his likely candidacy in next year’s elections in Brazil. The events in Buenos Aires were broadcast on Lula’s social networks.