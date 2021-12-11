Lula says Bolsonaro and Moro are fascists in an interview with Argentine newspaper – Politica

Former President, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) (photo: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP) Former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized “the two that are competing” in the 2022 presidential race with him, former judge and former justice minister Sergio Moro (Podemos) and president Jair Bolsonaro (PL ), in an interview with Argentine newspaper Pgina 12. Despite Lula and Bolsonaro not having confirmed pre-candidacy, the PT’s tone was one of rivalry.

“They are two characters who are very committed to the far right. And, in Moro’s case, he is a dangerous character: when he was a judge, he dared to lie in a trial to convict me and imprison me to prevent me from being elected president in 2018 “, said Lula.

“I would say that they are two extremists. Bolsonara is a fascist, and Moro is a neo-fascist. Both will try to lie to society all the time,” he added. The report got in touch with the advisors of the president and the former judge and is awaiting a response.

According to the PT, the two will “fight among themselves to see who goes to the second round with the PT”, in a possible second round of elections next year for the Presidency of the Republic.

“I don’t know if I’m noticed in Argentina, but here I’m the most censored person on planet Earth. Any candidate other than the PT, which has 1% in the polls, appears more on television than Lula, who has 46% or 47% of the votes” , said the former president.

With the rejection of Bolsonaro rising in Brazil, Lula has ruled out the possibility of not being recognized as president if he wins the 2022 elections.

“What will happen in Brazil is a democratic coup: a large majority of the Brazilian people reject Bolsonaro and elect a progressive candidate. I hope it will be me. The Brazilian people remember our legacy. I am convinced that we are going to win,” he said.

Living since 2017, Lula said he has plans to marry his fiancee Janja, nickname of the sociologist Rosngela da Silva, next year. “Not because she wants to. I need to get married, I have an appointment with her and I hope it’s before the election,” he said.

The interview on Page 12 was made in So Paulo, at the Lula Institute, but was replicated on the newspaper’s social networks this Friday (10), while Lula is in Argentina to receive the Azucena Villaflor Prize, given to human rights defenders.

The Argentine newspaper treated the PT as a pre-candidate for the Brazilian government and highlighted that he is “the favorite presidential candidate for the October elections”, according to vote intention polls.