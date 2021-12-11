Madness or love? Twins share the same husband and want to become pregnant with him together. – Mixes

“He never favors one. If he kisses me, he immediately kisses my sister. There’s no jealousy,” said one of the sisters.

Madness or love? Sisters named Anna and Lucy DeCingue are IDENTICAL twins. The two are 35 years old and share the same fiance. Both live in Perth, Australia.

On a TV program called “Extreme Sisters”, the sisters said that they want to become pregnant with their fiancé at the same time, as they both become fertile at the same time of month.

“We are three degrees above. We are ovulating, we are exactly the same”, said the sisters in an episode of the program.

The sisters also talked about what it’s like to have a relationship in which they share fiance, 37-year-old Ben Byrne, with his own sister.

Some will say it’s crazy, others that it’s love. But, the twin sisters don’t care what other people think.

