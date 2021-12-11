Magazine Luiza (MGLU3): what explains the debacle of more than 70% of shares in 2021 – and what to expect for assets

(Shutterstock)

Not even the lower-than-expected November inflation data – which brought relief to the future interest rate curve and boosted roles of retailers on B3 – had encouraged Magazine Luiza’s (MGLU3) action during much of this Friday’s session (10 ). At the low of the day, the shares came to fall 4.30%, to R$ 6.01, although they have recovered and, at 4:47 pm (Eastern time), rose 1.59%, to R$ 6.38.

The volatility of the shares and the sharp drop have already been going on for a long period, with the company’s shares moving from R$25 at the end of December 2020 to trade at R$6 at the end of this year. The drop in 2021 exceeded 75%, even surpassing its peers such as Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3), among the biggest drops in the Ibovespa in the period, with respective drops of 66% and 62%.

Thus, the stock, with the fourth highest rise in the benchmark in 2020 with a rise of 110% in the period, is among the biggest falls in the index in 2021. The fall was especially accentuated from the second half of the year, falling from July to the end of the year. the day before about 70%.

Check the performance of shares in 2021 in the chart below:

The more pessimistic projections for the economy and high inflation leading to a scenario of also higher interest rates, impacting consumption expectations, have led analysts to be more cautious with Magazine Luiza’s action, added to the less encouraging numbers of the third quarter and scenario of greater competition.

In a report from the end of November, Danniela Eiger, Thiago Suedt and Gustavo Senday, XP analysts, highlighted among the reasons for the drop, mainly investors’ uncertainties regarding the dynamics of margins for the fourth quarter of this year, in addition to a negative signal of some investors against the provision of inventories of R$ 350 million in the period.

The company, analysts pointed out, in the third quarter had a solid performance in the online channel, but with pressured margins. Online gross merchandise sales (GMV) grew 22% year-on-year, driven by the marketplace (3P) up 67% year-on-year and own inventory (1P) with a positive 6.7%, even compared to the sales base. strongest comparison of 2020 (up 150% and 145%, respectively). However, sales at physical stores dropped 8% on the same basis of comparison, impacted by the macroeconomic deterioration.

In the third quarter, the Ebitda margin (Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, on net revenue) dropped 2.5 percentage points on an annual basis, due to a gross margin pressured by the greater share of e-commerce ( 72% of sales, up 6 points year-on-year) and cost inflation while there was an increase in marketing expenses in e-commerce and the performance of physical stores led to a lower dilution of operating expenses.

Looking at the profitability and cash generation of companies in the segment taking into account the three companies on the Ibovespa, it is still worth noting that Magalu had the worst Ebitda margin, while Americanas had the best, with all companies burning cash on the quarter due to the increase in stock levels for the end-of-year shopping season.

For them, the result of the period, which led to an 18% drop in assets in just one session, gave only the first signs of the effects of the economic deterioration.

Marcelo Ornelas, variable income manager at Kínitro Capital, points out that the macroeconomic scenario has a secondary effect in relation to greater competition, which increased very quickly in Brazil and asymmetrically.

The manager also points out that even the Mercado Livre, the most valuable company in the sector in Latin America, registered a drop in its shares amid the most complicated scenario for the sector, as it has advantages over its peers such as a lower cost of customer acquisition (CAC).

Between 2020 and 2021, it is worth remembering, there was the entry of foreign players such as Shopee and AliExpress, which opened the platform for sellers, while Amazon has increased investments here.

For Ornelas, this competition has led companies to operate with a trend of zero economic profit, thus drawing a parallel with other sectors, such as acquiring, which have suffered on the Stock Exchange from the greater competitive environment.

caution increases

Between the sharp drop and the great challenges to be faced in the sector, what can be expected for the roles of Magalu and other companies in the sector? Is it a good time to get into assets?

In XP’s view, caution is necessary, and investors need to consider other factors before buying any company’s shares at this time, such as risk appetite, investor investment term, comparison of the valuation of comparable companies, among others.

For analysts, although the retail sector with exposure to e-commerce was by far the one that suffered the most within retail coverage in 2021, four points should be taken into account.

First, there is still a big risk to companies’ results, given that demand may be weaker and competition is likely to remain quite fierce. The second point is that electronics and white goods, which are key categories for e-commerce, tend to be more cyclical due to the higher average ticket. In this case, consumer demand for these categories may have been somewhat anticipated during the pandemic.

Thirdly, listed players are more exposed to the lower classes, who also suffer more in a more difficult macroeconomic environment. And, with the competitive scenario likely to remain challenging, this ends up increasing pressure on companies’ profitability.

Thus, XP analysts have a neutral recommendation not only for Magazine Luiza’s share, with a target price of BRL 18 for the assets, but also for Via, with a target price of BRL 10, and for the AMER3 assets , with a target of 45%.

Also this week, XP highlighted the perception of local investors about the sector, pointing out that the negative view on e-commerce remains. “We found investors more skeptical with the structural scenario of the segment, while the short-term perspective is quite negative”, they assess.

BTG Pactual, in turn, reduced Magalu’s target price from BRL 26 to BRL 16 this week, but maintained a purchase recommendation, highlighting that the company will be one of the winners of Brazilian e-commerce. “With an omnichannel proposal, Magalu stores increase brand recognition (store as a customer acquisition cost) and attract sellers (some use online channels for the first time, via Magalu Partner)”, they pointed out.

On the other hand, they reduced the recommendation for Via’s assets from neutral, cutting the target price from R$21 to R$8, based on the combination of greater competition, exposure to the electronics and household appliances segment and uncertainties regarding future provisions and monetization of tax credits on its balance sheet, which, for the bank, could affect the company’s ability to invest in the growth of its operation. It should be noted that Via’s shares also had a strong decline after the balance sheet amid labor provisions.

For Americanas, BTG also has a purchase recommendation, with a target price of R$45, pointing out that the recent deal that culminated in the merger of LAME and B2W (giving rise to Americanas SA) should unlock value, with AMER the be seen (and evaluated) as a multichannel player.

In mid-November, Credit Suisse highlighted its projections for the sector, after the release of the results and an offering of shares in the Free Market that led to a total funding of US$ 1.55 billion, increasing the “firepower” and raising fears about the competitive landscape.

For the bank, the near term will remain difficult for e-commerce companies, due to weak growth of physical channels and strong comparison bases in the main categories. However, they believe in the increased penetration of e-commerce and attractive growth for 2022, which may represent a turning point for Magazine Luiza and Americanas, both with an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) by the institution.

Regarding Via, bank analysts remain less constructive, as the recent increase in labor provisions will likely require a lot of cash that was previously expected to be invested in growth, which helps justify the underperform recommendation (projection of performance below of the market average).

Other sectors gain appeal

For Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, a question that must be asked amid the fall in shares is whether there are other more interesting segments to be listed on the Stock Exchange.

Cruz believes that it is, especially considering that the electoral issue will start to dominate the debate and also impact the stock market.

“This is a sector that is not alien to the domestic scenario, which will suffer if inflation is high, if people are consuming less and with lower confidence, more afraid of losing jobs”, he says, noting that companies in the meat industry , pulp and paper, mining and healthcare could gain more appeal.

Thus, after “shining” in 2020, the actions of Magalu and other e-commerce companies have been seen with increasing caution. While some analytics houses see opportunities in the sector, the near-term environment is seen as challenging amid weaker economic activity, while others point to a complicated horizon beyond with competition here to stay.

