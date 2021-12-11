Mancini and Grêmio players lose millionaire prizes

Not even offering extra animals for the players and for coach Vagner Mancini, Grêmio stayed in Serie A. There was no way, Denis Abrahão tried to implement that style of the 90s. The team even won a few games, but his destiny was to finish among the last four placed.

The coach was hired from América-MG, who went to pre-Libertadores, will play for the first time in history in an official international tournament. He arrived with a high salary and a promise that he would make a few million to save the team. It didn’t, Grêmio ended up with 43 points against Juventude 46.

There was also the promise of payment of an amount for victories in the final stretch, since Denis Abrahão took over. The point is that the value would only be delivered if the team stayed in Serie A. And it didn’t happen, these millions distributed to players and employees would be much lower than the nearly R$ 100 million that the club will have in losses.

The direction tried what they could to save the team from relegation and had no way. He hired Villasanti, Campaz and Borja, and still went into the hole. In fact, none of them played what they knew and could.

The tricolor direction will need to review practically all the procedures for 2022. And if it enters Serie B thinking that the dispute will be easy, there will be no way out: it is capable of staying there for a few more years.

The point is that paying extra animals for someone who is already a millionaire is more difficult. Nowadays, any player earns more than R$ 200 thousand in Grêmio. So, this additional does not have as much effect as in other times.

