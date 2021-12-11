Manuela D’Ávila has the SUS data altered once again

Former deputy Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB) denounced this Thursday afternoon (9) that she had her personal data in the Unified Health System (SUS) tampered with once again. In a post on social media, she says that her data was erased and that she no longer has electronic proof of vaccination against covid-19.

“In this government of Bolsonaro and Queiroga, where “freedom” is worth more than life, my data is frequently tampered with and the government does nothing! First, I was “killed” on the SUS website. Now I don’t have a vaccination card anymore!!!!! They took my name, changed my nationality, defrauded my document and took from me my proof of vaccination”, wrote Manuela.

On Instagram, Manuela posted a photo in which the space for the name of her registration is with the words “Owned by Viktor Sorokin” and the nationality appears as foreign.

Last July, Manuela had already denounced that her data had been illegally altered to appear as dead, with her death date on 10/14/2018. She discovered the first change when she faced difficulties in getting vaccinated against covid-19, when employees of the health unit she sought were unable to find her record in the system.