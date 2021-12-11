Maraisa reveals that she wanted to pause her career after the death of Marilia Mendonça

The singer marisa, of the duo with your sister mahara, opened his heart and made revelations about his career after the death of his friend and singer Marília Mendonça. In an interview with Quem magazine this Thursday (09), the countrywoman said that she thought about taking a break from her career.

“You think about stopping everything, but I saw that people expect us to honor her until the end. And she did everything for us to honor her until the end. It’s our friends, the office, her friends, her family. I started to turn things around and wonder if she was the one doing it for me. I would be very disappointed if she just stayed in a room, doing nothing and letting people who don’t know anything about me talk about my memory,” she revealed.

Open letter to Marília Mendonça

Last week, singer Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, used her social networks to write an open letter to her friend Marília Mendonça. In a post on her Instagram account, the sertaneja shared a video of several moments with the singer.

“Friend… We didn’t win the Grammy, see… But it’s ok, because you already knew! You really wanted to go just to enjoy the party… Enjoy the party! 😂 So thanks!! Friend, I confess that at first I could only think about bad things, heavy things, but since then, I have been wondering what you were thinking and would you like us to do it! And recently, I’ve never seen you as engaged as I was at Patroas!”, she began.

In the sequence, the country singer recalled the moments when they were following the project’s growth Mistresses and the conversations with fans: “And what’s keeping me going, is to remember the endless sleepless nights we spent watching WhatsApp, following the evolution of releases, the numbers of plays; all the time talking to our fan clubs… It was all dawns moving us to make it all grow! And seeing your dedication so deeply to this work, it gave me even more energy!”, she said.