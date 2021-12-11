‘Maria do Bairro’ is on Globoplay! See 5 reasons to marathon | soap opera world

Globoplay has already proven that it delivers everything and is arriving today with another gift: in addition to “A Usurpadora” and “Marimar”, “Maria do Bairro” completes the list of the most beloved Mexican soap operas in the world available on the platform. You can celebrate!🥳🎉🎁

Launched 26 years ago, the production starring Thalia it never gets old because we never get tired of watching this success. But, for those who are in doubt whether it’s worth seeing the plot again, I have it here at least five reasons not to lose “Maria of the Neighborhood” at the Globoplay, look at 👇

Thalia turns 50 and celebrates at home, in the USA

The Mexican woman most loved for her music and impeccable performances turned 50 and there’s nothing better than marathoning the diva’s soap operas to celebrate, right? 🥳🎂

📺 Continuation of ‘Marimar’

Like 'Marimar', 'Maria do Bairro' also stars Thalia

Did you marathon “Marimar” and become an “orphan” from this soap opera? Your problems are over! “Maria do Bairro” came to close the “Trilogy of the Marias” with a flourish, as the young women played by Thalia in Mexican soap operas became known. Everything to me! 😍😍😍

😮 Novelão full of twists

Fernando Colunga and Thalia live a troubled love in 'Maria do Bairro'

If the world takes turns in the real way, in the plot of “Maria do Bairro” it overturns! The story of Maria, a humble garbage collector who ends up in a super luxurious mansion has surprising turns that will leave you with your eyes glued to the small screens. Impossible not to marathon! 📺🤩

☠ Breathtaking villain

Soraya Montenegro (Itatí Cantoral)'s evil deeds in 'Maria do Bairro' will make your jaw drop

If you loved to hate the craziness of Nazaré Tedesco (Renata Sorrah), you can’t miss the acting show of Itatí Cantoral like the villain Soraya Montenegro, Maria’s number 1 enemy who shocked the world with her catchphrases. 😲

🗣 Original audio in Spanish

'Maria do Bairro' arrives at Globoplay with original audio option

This soap opera was so successful that even the dubbing has become a classic, isn’t it? But now, on Globoplay, you can watch with the original audio and get to know the voices of the actors and learn how to speak Soraya’s mocking catchphrases in Castilian. It’s the pinnacle! 🤩