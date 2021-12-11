Massa sees Verstappen “kind of dirty” and fears new Senna X Prost

Felipe Massa disputes this weekend the last stage of 2021 of the Stock Car Pro Series, in Interlagos. The ‘newbie’ in the biggest category of Brazilian motorsport comes from a sequence of trips that includes the Saudi Arabia GP in Formula 1, in the role of ambassador of the category.

Speaking exclusively to the Motorsport.com, Massa left his opinion on the controversial clashes between the two main characters of the championship, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

“I think it was a climate of strong competition between the two teams, the two drivers,” said Massa. “It arrived at the race and I think that atmosphere increased even more, and it became perhaps a climate, in my opinion, even a little bit dirty on the Verstappen side. It was a bit negative for him what happened, getting to the last race of the year tied with Hamilton.”

“And by all indications, Mercedes is ahead, and now we’re going to see what will happen in the last race, if it will be a normal race, just a competition atmosphere or something dirty where we know where it can end up, in decisions of the FIA ​​and, without a doubt, for the sport it is not cool.”

When asked if this Sunday, in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen and Hamilton can star in a chapter similar to those of Ayrton Senna vs. Alain Prost, Massa did not rule out this possibility.

“I think it’s not impossible, I think it’s something that can happen, because we saw what happened in the last race. So I think the decisions Verstappen made in the last race could make the championship end on the mat.”

