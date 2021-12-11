Massacre: see who are the dead friends shot in gunfire; video – On time

The five dead men had guns on their hips | Photo: Disclosure

Puerto Rico (USA) – The video of a massacre, which took place in Puerto Rico, gained strong repercussion on social media, this Thursday (9), and shows the moment when five men are murdered without mercy during a shootout, on Wednesday night (8). In addition to the dead, two others were injured.

The victims are Jonathan O’Neill Ortiz Castrodad, nicknamed ‘Onyx’, 27; Andrés Manuel Bonilla Rivera, 38 years old; Sebastián Figueroa Chamorro; José M. Delgado and Brian Álvarez. According to information, they were celebrating an anniversary, at the establishment “La Lomita”, in the Certenejas neighborhood.

According to the director of Criminal Investigation of Puerto Rico, Carlos Alicea, Onyx was on the list of the most wanted criminals in the region, being investigated, also, for the murder of a young man that happened last Saturday (4).

In addition, another two of the shot men are also linked to two recent murders, committed in the same city. The other victims had a criminal record for violating the laws on guns and drugs.

The five dead men had guns on their hips and nearly 200 rounds of bullets were found at the scene.

remember

In the video it is possible to see when five men are talking while drinking alcoholic beverages. On the occasion, the group is hit by snipers who pass through the place in a red-colored vehicle at high speed.

At this point, three men are already hit, while the others try to fight back, but they also end up being shot. Amidst the slaughter, another car, dark in color, appears at the end of the street, and appears with more snipers.

Seeing that there are still men alive, the hooded gunmen return on foot to close to the group of friends, and fire new shots at the four men. The fifth wounded was still rescued and taken to hospital, but died in the health unit.

The criminals immediately fled after committing the crime.

See the video:

