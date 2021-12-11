Matheuzinho, ex-affair of Marília Mendonça, speaks about controversy

Matheus, ex-affair of the singer Marília Mendonça, used social media and vented while countering the barrage of criticism which has been receiving since he viralized an alleged message where he would have criticized Murilo Huff, father of the son of the queen of suffering, who died in November after a tragic plane crash.

On his Twitter, the singer from Bahia denied the messages that had reverberated in recent days, and defended himself against the haters. “I knew the internet had a lot of hate, but I didn’t know it was that much. Believe what you want, I respect you. But God knows everything! I know my truth, my disposition and character. My heart goes on in peace. Now I don’t accept people talking about my work saying I want cookies, hitchhiking, etc. For God’s sake, guys. I never needed that, no”, started.

The ex-affair of Marília Mendonça concluded, stating that he has conquered his own space in the music scene, and that he never wanted to have treated it as a support in anyone’s fame. “I’ve been on the road for 11 years, I’ve worked and been beaten a lot to conquer my space. I’ve received many no’s in this life, I’ve never run over anyone, much less lean on someone”, concluded.

In repercussion, Murilo Huff reacted on the controversy with Matheuzinho on social media in recent days, and asked the fans to go “get in a fight”, then “it is not intended to feed any kind of hatred”, is that “God knows everything”.

