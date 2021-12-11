Matrix – The Awakening: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is available; teaser and full gameplay

Facebook

Epic Games announced that Matrix – The Awakening: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience (The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience) is available for PS5 and Xbox Series.

Watch the teaser trailer shown at The Game Awards 2021, followed by the full gameplay of the experience.

If you want to download it, check the information below. The experience is free.

Description:

‘The Matrix — The Awakening: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ is an innovative free, open-world cinematic and technology demo that combines the power of PlayStation®5 with UE5.

This technology demonstration, an original concept written and cinematographically directed by Lana Wachowski and James McTeigue, features the performances of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss re-enacting their roles of Neo and Trinity at the same time (in a blend of real and real unreal), acting as themselves.

Many members of the original film’s visual effects team came together again to prepare the digital execution of this experience, including John Gaeta, Kim Libreri, Jerome Platteaux, George Borshukov and Michael Gay, in collaboration with teams at Epic Games and partners like SideFX, Evil Eye Pictures, WetaFX (formerly Weta Digital) and many others.

This demo ranges from breathtaking realistic cinematics to a fast-paced third-person shooting experience, complemented by an action-packed car chase sequence, and offers a rich and detailed open world to explore set in the universe. ‘from the Matrix’.

Download now to experience the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5.