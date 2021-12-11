Maurício Galiotte analyzes Palmeiras’ level: ‘Reference in Brazilian and South American football’

The term of Maurício Galiotte as president of the palm trees comes to an end in a few days. And the manager is beyond satisfied with what he leaves behind after management. From principal, the status achieved after the bichampionship of the Copa Libertadores.

– I leave accomplished. I end a cycle fully accomplished, very happy. We got a two-time Libertadores championship, which is a historic, special, very difficult feat. So, I leave accomplished. We delivered to our fans everything he expected, which is the Libertadores bi-championship, and we will continue working, now for the bi-world – he designed, during the 2021 Brasileirão Award, before amending:

– But what I can say about the end of my term is that we delivered a stronger brand, we delivered a team that today can be said to be a reference in Brazilian and South American football, and champion. When we manage to have a strong brand, we get the titles, we manage to structure the work as Palmeiras has today, we are accomplished – he concluded.

Palmeiras finished the Brazilian Championship in third position.