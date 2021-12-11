Mauro Hoffman, a partner at nightclub Kiss, is sentenced to 19 years and six months in prison; understand condemnation | Rio Grande do Sul

The arrest of the four was ordered by judge Orlando Faccini Neto and would be executed on a provisional basis. However, the magistrate received communication that the Court of Justice granted a preventive habeas corpus in favor of one of the defendants, what did suspend the execution of the penalty of the four. Therefore, none of them were arrested.

Remember moments from the Kiss trial

Mauro was one of the partners of the Kiss nightclub at the time of the fire, along with Kiko. According to several witness statements during the trial, Mauro did not actively participate in Kiss’ decisions and administrative procedures.

He was imprisoned, like the other defendants, for four months in 2013.

Mauro was tried for 242 accomplished murders and 636 attempted murders (Article 21 of the Penal Code). In the complaint, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had included two qualifiers — for an unwholesome reason and using fire — that would increase the penalty. However, the court removed these qualifiers and converted them to simple homicides.

For the MP-RS, Elissandro “Kiko” Spohr and Mauro Hoffmann are responsible for the crimes and took the risk of killing for having used “highly flammable foam on the walls and ceiling of the club without technical indication of use, hiring the show described, who knew how to include displays with fireworks, keeping the nightclub overcrowded, without evacuation conditions and security against facts of this nature, as well as staff without mandatory training, in addition to previously and generically ordering the security guards to prevent the departure of people from the enclosure without payment of consumption expenses in the club”.

See the sentences of the convicts

Elissandro Spohr, partner of the club: 22 years and six months in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent

Mauro Hoffmann, partner of the club: 19 years and six months in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent

Marcelo de Jesus, vocalist of the band: 18 years in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent

Luciano Bonilha, band assistant: 18 years in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent

1 of 1 Defendant Mauro Hoffmann during interrogation — Photo: Juliano Verardi/Press TJ-RS Defendant Mauro Hoffmann during interrogation — Photo: Juliano Verardi/Press TJ-RS

Remember how the interrogation went

Mauro was the second of the four defendants to be heard during the trial, on Thursday morning (9). The businessman, who had previously owned restaurants and another nightclub in Santa Maria, became a partner at Kiss in 2011. However, he said he “didn’t have the key” to the club.

“I never called myself the owner,” he stated.

‘I didn’t have the key to Kiss,’ says partner of Kiss nightclub during jury

Hoffmann said he paid R$ 200 thousand in cash and six installments of R$ 50 thousand for joining the company. Upon acquiring the part of the club, he did not know that the establishment was a target of the Public Ministry due to the loud sound. The defendant then tried to leave the company, but ended up staying after the term of adjustment of conduct was signed. “I said, ‘I’m out, give me back my money, I don’t want to go through this,'” he said.

At Absinto, another nightclub he owns, Mauro says he did not allow the use of fireworks. “I think it’s dangerous anyway because that can scare people. It wasn’t allowed to use fireworks, as it was not allowed to sing Inter and Grêmio anthems, songs that people fight against,” he revealed.

On the night of the fire, Mauro had stopped by the club early and gone home. He was told by partner Elissandro about what had happened, and he ran back to Kiss. The defendant described that people gathered at the exit of the club, where there was a taxi stand.

“I get up there, the situation was terrible. It was a lot of smoke, people locked up a lot in the [ponto de] taxi. A tragedy is a succession of little things. Everything got in the way. But what hindered the most were the taxis,” he observed.

what the survivors said