“Max had a great lap,” says Hamilton after taking P2 on the grid at the Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Pilot Lewis Hamilton failed to secure pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this Saturday (11). His rival Max Verstappen finished at the top of the timesheets and will start in first. However, the Mercedes driver will start the race on the medium tyre, while Verstappen will use the softs, after setting his fastest time in Q2 on that compound.

Mercedes looked better over the weekend but failed to translate that into qualifying. Hamilton will be in the front row and admitted that Verstappen deserved pole position. “Max had a great lap today so we couldn’t compete with that time back at the end.”

“It was looking strong in training, we have a big crowd here despite the boos. We couldn’t compete but we are in a great position with our tires tomorrow so we can have a good race,” Hamilton said in an interview after qualifying.

The Brit explained what happened in Q3 and highlighted the difference in tires in the first part of the race. “On the first lap I lost a little time, but the last one was clean, I couldn’t go any faster. I couldn’t beat that time today, he deserves the pole.”

“I’m still in the front row, and we have the difference between the tyres. I’m grateful to see where he is and we can sail from there,” concluded Hamilton.