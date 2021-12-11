MC Gui and Rico jokingly argue

MC Gui and Rico Melquiades are always playing indirect to each other in The Farm 13. Often in jest and other times they really get carried away by anger and lose their temper. The funkeiro has already assumed that he likes his colleague, but due to his difficult way, he can’t look good all the time.

One of those moments of slapping and kissing among pedestrians happened at dawn on Friday (10), after the elimination of Mileide Mihaile. The pair made a point of exchanging barbs in a joking tone because of the snack they had at dawn.

“I don’t want light, I want blue”, speech Rico Melquiades on the curd that MC Gui the offers and the funkeiro advises: “It ends, right? Joe This one is the blue one” and jokingly, the two begin to argue: “Lower the tone”, says the comedian and the funkeiro, laughing, continues: “Finish eating this one.”

“Lower the tone, lower the tone. Fag*nho. Look, the bread falling because of you”, responds Rich Melquiades picking up the food that has fallen to the ground. MC GUI calls the friend “Chupacabra” While Aline asks the friend throw away the piece that fell, but it doesn’t care: “No, friend, I’m going to eat, that’s nonsense, I’ve eaten worse, I’ve swallowed worse”.

