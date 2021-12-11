MC Gui loses R$ 5 thousand and takes it out on Rico in A Fazenda 13: ‘Unnecessary’ · TV News

This Friday (10), MC Gui lost R$ 5 thousand during a dynamic on the program Hora do Faro in A Fazenda 13. After leaving the activity zeroed, the funk player was irritated by a joke by Rico Melquiades, who claimed that the musician I was crying for having lost the money. “Unnecessary,” complained the singer.

While the singer was talking to Aline Mineiro, Rico entered the room and joked that Solange Gomes had stolen the money. “See what you’ve done, Solange?” teased Aline, in a playful tone.

Rico continued claiming that the ex-Banheira do Gugu had been responsible for the funkeiro’s defeat in the activity. “See what you’ve done? MC Gui is crying,” said the man from Alagoas. “Tell him to stop saying that, bro. It’s unnecessary,” complained the singer, annoyed with his rival. “It’s a lie, Rico is an idiot,” replied Aline.

During the afternoon dynamic, Solange, Sthefane Matos, Marina Ferrari and MC Gui won R$ 15 thousand and had to split the amount. The scenario changed when Arcrebiano de Araújo, Aline, Dynho Alves and Rico needed to take R$5,000 from one of the winners. Bil, then, explained that the funkeiro had already won other awards and, therefore, would leave the value to women.

Later, the singer complained to Aline: “[O nervoso] It’s not because I lost the money, it’s because last week the fight was because they didn’t want to give it to those who earned less, then today they came to say that they wouldn’t give it to me because I won more”.

“I was in the roda, I didn’t agree,” countered the ex-panicat. “Just because I won more, I won’t win [mais nada]?” continued the pawn.

Last week, Solange also freaked out after losing R$20,000 in the dynamics led by Rodrigo Faro. Nervous, the model got into trouble with Mileide Mihaile. “Of course you won’t mind [com R$ 20 mil]”, shouted the ex-Gugu Bathtub.

“I won’t mind if others win. You always want to put others on another level so you feel inferior. You keep talking about me, do you know about my life?”, Mileide questioned. “Of course! There is a lot of media in the media. You are a person who works a lot on the internet, you have a child with a very successful man,” replied Solange, referring to Wesley Safadão.

