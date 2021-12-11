MC Gui rummages through the eiderdown with Aline Mineiro and the bride vents: “Exhausted”

MC Gui’s fiancée, Bia Michelle says she is living a nightmare and reveals that she still hasn’t resolved out of respect for her family

singer’s bride MC GUI, participant of The Farm 13, Bia Michelle came to public this Friday night (10) after new images of the singer with his colleague in confinement, Aline Mineiro.

Is that many viewers believe in a climate of romance between the confined and suspicions increased after new scenes of the two under the duvet. This is because, in the images, where the two sleep together, it is possible to see a movement.

On social networks, the singer’s fiancee vent and said she was exhausted. She also revealed that she has not yet decided her life out of love and respect for her family.

“I only say one thing, I just didn’t solve my life, out of respect for the family I love out here! But I’m exhausted, this nightmare starts again day after day, how can it right?”, she said.

Digital influencer fans took the opportunity to offer support and gave some advice: “Calm down, Bia, God is always in charge, I just think you’re beautiful, wonderful and you don’t deserve a man like your fiance”, said one of the fans.

Calm down bia, God is always in charge, I just think you're beautiful, wonderful and don't deserve a man like your fiance — Norma Ferro 🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷 (@NormaFerro8) December 10, 2021

Earlier, the funkeiro MC GUI and the ex-Panicat Aline Mineiro came back cause in The Farm 13. It’s just that the two of them made suspicious moves under the comforter once more.

Pedestrians were supposedly taking an afternoon nap on the sofa at headquarters when viewers noticed an odd movement in the blanket they shared. The two were in opposite directions, standing with their feet together.