MC Gui vents about anxiety and Aline comforts him

Aline Mineiro, peoa of “A Fazenda 13” (Record TV), consoled MC Gui after the recording of “Hora do Faro”. Soon after the moment, the pawn headed for the headquarters room, where he lay alone.

“Migo, it’s six days, let’s go. Try to catch your anxiety and stick it out, let’s go upstairs, let’s go. Let’s go, cowboy. This is not the time to fall, no. Let’s go.”

“These days are done with me,” vented the MC. “Migo, you must have already got calloused. Look how much we’ve suffered in here, this is the last dynamic, man. We just took a log on the wire, for God’s sake. Let’s see your clothes? Look how beautiful, the prettiest of all the pretty ones,” said the ex-panicat to the pawn, showing his look for tonight’s party.

“I won’t let you lie down, kiddo. Up, kiddo. Let’s go, for God’s sake. Buddy, I’m going to make a bunch,” continued Aline, hugging the MC. “We’re in the last dynamic and you’re going to fall, are you crazy? There was a worse dynamic, with the journalist sticking it in our toba,” she said.

Rico then entered the room and played with the funkeiro. “MC Gui is crying there because he didn’t earn the R$5,000. Solange stole his R$5,000,” he said. “Look how terrible he is, man,” commented Solange, chuckling—who earlier argued with the comedian on “Faro.”

MC Gui then complained about the comedian’s comment. “It’s not about money, I don’t cry about money, no. […] Ask him to stop saying that, bro? Greater unnecessary”, asked the singer to Aline.

Afterwards, talking to Dynho Alves and Solange Gomes, the funkeiro explained what happened. “Anxiety hit hard during the recording,” he vented, saying that he is undergoing treatment for anxiety outside of confinement.