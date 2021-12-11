Meta opens metaverse platform to the public

The company Meta released its Horizon Worlds virtual reality platform. Meta is responsible for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. For some months now, he has been announcing the creation of a metaverse. The virtual environment would be a simulation of real life through digital devices. The Horizon Worlds platform has been launched in the US and Canada, for now.

Metaverse – Horizon Worlds virtual reality platform

For now, Horizon Worlds has pretty simple features. This somewhat disappointed some users who were eager to create the metaverse. For now, the platform allows you to meet with others to exchange ideas. You can also play some games and build your own worlds. Nothing that was really new in the virtual universe.

To access Horizon Worlds you must be of legal age (over 18 years old). In addition, the user will have to buy and use a VR glasses that are compatible.

“We want Horizon Worlds to be a safe environment in which everyone can follow our virtual reality conduct policy.” These are Meta’s words when announcing the launch of its virtual reality platform.

metaverse

Recently Facebook turned into the Meta company. In fact, social networking has become one of this company’s products.

From now on, the goal of the creator of Facebook is to create a vast and broad metaverse. It is an augmented reality virtual environment that will simulate real life. It will be possible to meet new people virtually, buy houses, cars and more.

There are even some cryptocurrencies that will be used specifically within the metaverse. In fact, everything will have something to do with the “flesh and bone” world. Even cryptocurrencies can be bought and traded for real life money.

The proposal is to create an environment of total immersion through technological devices. That is why it is necessary to have virtual reality glasses. Through it, the participant will feel as if they are present in the digital 3D world.