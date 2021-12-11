Mexico confirms 105 injured in road accident – News

The National Guard of Mexico confirmed that 105 people were injured in an accident on Thursday (9) on a highway in the south of the country.

According to Mexican General Luis Rodríguez Bucio, 95 of the wounded are from Guatemala, one from Honduras, one from Mexico, one from Ecuador, three from the Dominican Republic and four whose nationality has not been determined.

In total, 54 people of five nationalities died. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted at his morning press conference that “the majority” of the dead are from Guatemala and that one of the victims, whose nationality he did not specify, was 16 years old.

Rodríguez indicated that among the injured were ten Guatemalan and Honduran minors. He also said that about 160 people were traveling in the truck, which had an accident in the state of Chiapas, and that the driver had fled. The company that owns the vehicle is based in Mexico, he said.

According to Rodríguez, initial investigations indicate that the migrants had entered “several days ago” across the border with Guatemala and were in shelters run by human traffickers.

The Chiapas Civil Protection Secretariat had previously reported that the dead and wounded were from Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Mexico, without specifying how many from each country.