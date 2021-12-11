Michael Nesmith, guitarist for Monkees, dies at 78 | Song

Michael Nesmith, guitarist and composer of the songs of the Monkees, died at the age of 78 this Friday (10), in the United States.

“With infinite love we announce that Michael Nesmith died this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” the family said in a statement.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light you have all shown him and us.”

Alongside Mickey Dolenz, Davy Jones and Peter Tork, Nesmith achieved huge success in the United States with the Monkees, a band formed for a TV series about a rock group.

“The Monkees” originally aired in the country between 1966 and 1968. The guitarist left the band in 1970, a year before the group’s disbandment. They returned in four periods: between 1986 and 1989; 1993 and 1997; in 2001 and in 2011.

The American group Monkees

The group was created to star in an NBC network show. They were the rivals of the Beatles in the United States. The four actors learned to play their instruments over the course of the first season and released nine albums between 1966 and 1970.

In 2016, they recorded an acclaimed album, with Noel Gallagher, Carole King and members of Weezer and Death Cab For Cutie among the songwriters.

The Monkees originally lined up Micky Dolenz (vocals and drums), Peter Tork (bass, keyboards and vocals, died 2019), Mike Nesmith (vocals and guitar) and Davy Jones (vocals, died 2012).

Without them, the guitarist also had a productive career, and formed bands such as First National Band, in addition to releasing solo projects. The guitarist is also considered one of the pioneers of music videos, and won his first Grammy for a video.