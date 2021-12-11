Michael thanks Renato Gaúcho at the awards for the Brazilian: ‘Give me affection’ – 12/10/2021

Michael was the only Flamengo representative in the awarding of the best in the Brazilian Championship, at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro. Elected one of the best strikers in the competition and also awarded the most beautiful goal, he made a point of thanking coach Renato Gaúcho — who left the club after being second at Libertadores — for his turnaround at Rubro-Negro.

“Representing (Flamengo) a short man of that size can’t be (laughs). I can’t explain the greatness of this club. I’m happy to receive the award, to receive the affection of people and, if I’m here today, it’s because Flamengo and the fan gave me that, because six, seven months ago I hadn’t been a player so well used. But Renato arrived, he gave me confidence, he gave me affection, he showed me what it’s like to be a little more loved. to thank him very much too,” he declared on his arrival.

In 2019, Michael had already been awarded at the event, but as a “breakthrough” of the Brazilian Championship. Returning among the best in the competition, in his opinion, values ​​him:

“I came here as a revelation, it was new, and today, together with the news, being able to enter as one of the best strikers, this is very important. It demonstrates that our work is being valued, that we have more quality, that it also has the potential to help Many times, when I wasn’t playing, I felt… ‘Am I still a player?’ We create doubts, but Renato’s way of being, talking, explaining, giving advice, demanding, me it helped a lot. I matured a lot as a man and also as an athlete.”

Michael played 62 matches, scored 19 goals and gave 10 assists for Flamengo this season.