Michael wins three Brasileirão awards and achieves historic achievement at Flamengo | Flamengo

Michael represented Flamengo at the 2021 Brasileirão Award. The player was the team’s top scorer in the championship, with 14 goals and guaranteed a hat trick of awards last Friday. He was elected Star of the Guys, won the most beautiful goal and was present in the selection of the competition among the best strikers. This is the first time that an athlete from the Rio de Janeiro club wins in three categories of the Brazilian Championship in the same edition.

At 25 years old, Michael is experiencing the best moment at Flamengo. Winner of three awards, the striker thanked the club, fans, family and former coach of the team, Renato Gaúcho. It was with the arrival of the coach that the top scorer’s stage changed within the Vulture’s Nest.

– I don’t even know how things happen in my life, I believe it’s God who blesses. I just have to thank Flamengo. I speak of the whole. From the fan, who wouldn’t have been able to without him, to Flamengo, who provided me with this, but also to my family, my wife and Renato, who helped me a lot. I’m very happy, sometimes I’m speechless because speaking emotionally is very difficult.

In the competition for Craque da Galera, Michael won with popular vote from Flamengo fans. After the trophy was handed over, the forward thanked the fans who voted for their support and said that criticism is normal, but that he works to present himself well and end the negative comments.

– I would like to thank the Nation, which voted by weight. We’re together. The fan is sovereign. He is willing to go to the stadium to cheer, scream and give his life for the team he loves. Sometimes he is upset and wants to see the team win. Sometimes that won’t happen, and he’ll curse or jeer. It will happen here or anywhere else. How can I end criticism? Playing well.

In addition to Craque da Galera, Michael was also present in the Brasileirão team and won the most beautiful goal category in the championship, against Chapecoense, at Maracanã (remember below).

Flamengo is the historical record holder for trophies in the award. Altogether, the Rio club won 37 awards among the various categories: best player, best coach, ace of the crowd, top scorer, among others. In 2019, the players from the Gávea team were the majority in the championship selection, with nine athletes and Jorge Jesus as coach.