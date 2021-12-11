Mileide Mihaile reveals love outside A Fazenda 13 at Hora do Faro this Sunday (12) – Hora do Faro – R7 A Fazenda 13

O Faro time this Sunday (12) receives the twelfth eliminated from The Farm 13, Mileide Mihaile. On the program’s stage, the influencer will face the hearing of journalists Chico Barney, Leo Dias, Keila Jimenez and influencer Lucas Maciel, presenter of the Decompression Cabin in the board The Farm – Last Chance.

Right at the beginning of the conversation, presenter Rodrigo Faro proposes Mileide’s “ship” with Bil Araújo, who is quickly rejected by the brunette. To the group of interviewers, the ex of Wesley Safadão opens the game and says that she entered the competition committed. Mileide, however, wonders if the “ship” with Bil can have put everything to lose and sends a message to the beloved. “Sweetheart, there is nothing “ship”. Wait me, please. I love you”.

Among the questions, Mileide also comments on the “plant” label. “I didn’t recognize myself as “plant”. It wasn’t a strategy.” As for the fans of Dona Bil, mother of Safadão, the ex-peoa sends an emotional message, which the public will be able to follow on Sunday.

At the talk to the face, Mileide attributes “plates” with qualities and defects to players who remain in the race, revealing what he really thinks of each one. For Bil, whom he called the “worst player” for having destabilized him, he separated the “sonso” and “liar” signs, among others.

For Solange Gomes, she chose the “low game”, which was customized, and the “troublemaker”. “I don’t agree with the game she’s playing”, justified the influencer.

Mileide still faces the dreaded “Truth Machine”, in which an expert analyzes whether she honestly answers questions about what lived in the house.

To close, the presenter Rodrigo Faro leads the “Lenha na Fogueira”, a controversial virtual dynamic between the last eliminated and the pedestrians who are still in Itapecerica da Serra.

O Faro time is presented by Rodrigo Faro and airs on Sundays, from 3:15 pm.