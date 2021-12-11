Mileide Mihaile says Dynho and Sthefane act as a couple | The Farm 13

Mileide Mihaile tore up the verb about former ally Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves. The ricem-eliminated from the rural reality of Record, ‘The Farm 13‘, participated in Rodrigo Faro’s program and made several revelations. Sitting at the center of the stage, receiving several challenges and answering curiosities, Maranhense told the presenter and guests what she thinks about the pedestrians who are still in the game.

During the participation in ‘Hora do Faro’, participating in the frame that receives the eliminated as usual, he commented on how he sees the relationship between Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves. According to Mileide Mihaile, famous pedestrians behaved like a kind of couple in confinement. Solange Gomes, former Gugu bath, was not spared and Bil Araújo was also detonated by the businesswoman at the time of receiving the plaques.

Solange Gomes, the veteran of the headquarters, received the adjectives: ungrateful, troublesome, shack, opportunity, low game and mimimi. The ex-participant of ‘Big Brother Brasil 21’ (Globo), Bil Araújo, was called a sly, liar, false and manipulative. Arcrebiano and Mileide Mihaile were best friends, the public even considered the possibility of a future couple, which ended up not working out due to a post-training disagreement at Roça.

Aline Mineiro only gained good things from Mileide: true, generous, fair and friendly. Marina Ferrari was also praised for her beauty, considered a humble, cheerful and generous woman. Rico Melquiades, the enemy who became a friend, gained many plaques from Yhudy Lima’s mother: a shack, intelligent, warrior, funny, friendly and cheerful. The PlayPlus signal, Record’s paid streaming, showed just a few moments of Mihaile’s participation in ‘Última Chance’. Léo Dias, Lucas Selfie, Chico Barney and Keila Jimenez were Rodrigo’s companions, interviewing the brunette.

According to Léo Dias, columnist for Metrópoles, Mileide Mihaile was very direct: “They had couple behavior”. The journalist also confessed that the ex-confined said that the other artists, participating in the millionaire competition, were just as strange as she was about the proximity between Sthefane and Dynho. Backstage, it was not allowed to talk about the death of Marília Mendonça, much less about the illness of the mother of Safadão’s ex-wife, Dona Doralice, who is facing treatment for cancer in the uterus.