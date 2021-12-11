Mileide says that Solange already knows about Sthe and Dynho

Mileide Mihaile, the twelfth player eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), spoke with Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie on “Live do Eliminado”. During the chat, the dancer recalled the friction she had with Solange Gomes and bet that the former Gugu bath will “play on the fan”, all the proximity of Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves.

“She will use the next [cartada] or with Dynho, or with Sthefane” began Mileide.

She’s just watching, she didn’t say anything because she’s already praised Dynho a lot, about the relationship. But the first chance she gets, if she’s still there, she’s going to throw it all into the fan. Mileide Mihaile

“Are you going to talk about the duvet? About the cuddling? About the hugs?” Selfie asked. “It will talk about everything, even what she didn’t see”, completed Mileide.

She keeps watching, putting them together, to say that they are no good and that she deserves it. She will find a way to do it, but she has to talk about it. She doesn’t just talk about the person, she has to talk about them too. She has to talk about her ‘I would never do that’. Mileide Mihaile

passed the point

With the hat of truth on her head, Mileide said that Dynho and Sthe “overreacted” with the acts inside the house. The dancer even joked that she wanted to go back to confinement.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination - Play/PlayPlus

1 / 14

Mileide Mihaile: 12th out

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 14

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 14

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 14

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 14

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 14

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

7 / 14

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 14

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 14

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 14

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 14

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 14

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

13 / 14

Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 14

Dayane Mello: 11th out

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm

Play/Playplus

