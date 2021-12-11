Mileide says that Solange already knows about Sthe and Dynho

Mileide Mihaile, the twelfth player eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), spoke with Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie on “Live do Eliminado”. During the chat, the dancer recalled the friction she had with Solange Gomes and bet that the former Gugu bath will “play on the fan”, all the proximity of Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves.

“She will use the next [cartada] or with Dynho, or with Sthefane” began Mileide.

She’s just watching, she didn’t say anything because she’s already praised Dynho a lot, about the relationship. But the first chance she gets, if she’s still there, she’s going to throw it all into the fan. Mileide Mihaile

“Are you going to talk about the duvet? About the cuddling? About the hugs?” Selfie asked. “It will talk about everything, even what she didn’t see”, completed Mileide.

She keeps watching, putting them together, to say that they are no good and that she deserves it. She will find a way to do it, but she has to talk about it. She doesn’t just talk about the person, she has to talk about them too. She has to talk about her ‘I would never do that’. Mileide Mihaile

passed the point

With the hat of truth on her head, Mileide said that Dynho and Sthe “overreacted” with the acts inside the house. The dancer even joked that she wanted to go back to confinement.