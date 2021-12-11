Minas Gerais Agency | State allocates resources for Education, Health and Safety in Ponte Nova, in Zona da Mata

Related



Governor Romeu Zema announced, this Thursday (9/12), in Ponte Nova, Zona da Mata, resources for actions in the area of ​​Health in the city, including the increase in transfers to hospitals Nossa Senhora das Dores and Arnaldo Gavazza Filho, within the new Hospital Care Policy of the State of Minas Gerais, Valora Minas.

With the measure, the Hospital Nossa Senhora das Dores will have an annual increase of R$ 2.63 million, which represents more than three times the previous value of the transfers, of R$ 860,77 thousand.

Already the Arnaldo Gavazza Hospital will double the resources received annually by the State. Transfers, which used to reach BRL 1.99 million, will now be BRL 3.97 million.

According to the governor, the goal is to allocate more resources to hospitals with greater efficiency. “We saw that the two hospitals are well managed and that each real applied will give results. Like our government, we have identified in Ponte Nova an austere municipal administration that looks to the Social, which provides the population with the best public service”, he said.

Developed by the State Department of Health (SES), Valora Minas represents the restructuring of the former Hospital Care Policy of the State, in force since 2003. The new proposal takes into account the needs of the population, correcting differences in the application of resources between regions . In all, the government will allocate R$1 billion for investments.

The objective is to expand access and improve the quality of services provided to the population, increase the supply of beds and services, especially in medium-complexity specialties.

CT scanners

Ponte Nova will also be awarded resources for the acquisition of two CT scanners for specialized exams and strengthening of health care actions. Each of them will work at the Nossa Senhora das Dores hospitals and the Arnaldo Gavazza Filho Hospital from a transfer from SES to the municipality.

Civil defense

Zema also delivered a Civil Defense kit to the municipality. The delivery is part of the largest investment ever made in Civil Defense in the history of Minas Gerais. In all, 497 kits will be sent to municipalities in Minas Gerais to serve the population. Each kit costs R$ 163,400 and consists of a 4×4 pickup truck, a notebook, five reflective vests and a digital measuring tape.

“We want the municipal Civil Defenses to be well structured and trained. With the beginning of the rainy season, structuring and planning are essential for anticipating actions. With active teams, we will be able to avoid a lot of damage, especially loss of life”, explained Zema.

The investment is the result of the Term of Reparation, signed in April 2020, which aims to fully repair the damage resulting from the collapse of the dams of Vale S/A, in Brumadinho, which claimed 272 lives and generated a series of social, environmental and economic impacts in the Paraopeba River basin and throughout the State of Minas Gerais.

education

Also in Ponte Nova, the governor visited the Carlos Trivellato State School, which received R$ 124,500 for the purchase of various equipment, such as stereos, appliances, etc.

In addition, the unit will also be covered with furniture, in the amount of R$ 88.5 thousand, referring to 245 sets of desks for students and seven sets for teachers.

The school was also included in the Mãos à Obra na Escola program, in the amount of R$ 305,400, for the construction of a roof for the recreation area. The work should be completed in February 2022. The school also received R$17.4 thousand for building maintenance and R$40.1 thousand for actions to strengthen learning.

The governor explained that, in the past, many schools were at risk of collapsing because the buildings were not being maintained. “Furthermore, just as this school is receiving a covered court, another hundred will benefit from the same initiative”, he highlighted.