Minimum salary in November should be R$5.9 thousand, informs Dieese

We often complain that our salary cannot close the monthly bills. We come to imagine that something is wrong in our calculations, especially for those who survive with a minimum wage. But the truth is, in fact, it doesn’t represent the financial reality necessary for our basic needs.

According to data from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage should be BRL 5.9 thousand in November of 2021. Through a National Survey of the Basic Food Basket, it was consulted how much would be necessary to acquire the items that make up a basic food basket and other expenses of Brazilians, such as: electricity, transport, housing, health, among other expenses.

Dieese’s calculations are based on the value of the most expensive food basket in the respective month. In this case, the most expensive prices were registered in Florianópolis (R$ 710.53), São Paulo (R$ 692.27) and Porto Alegre (R$ 685.32).

2022 forecast with no real gain

The government has already signaled a proposal to readjust the minimum wage by about 10%, which would correspond to the value of BRL 1,210.00. However, the projection is based on the National Consumer Price Index – INPC, which only readjusts based on inflation.

In this way, it is understood that the INSS worker or insured do not have a real gain. In this projection, a scale is made based on the nominal minimum wage, which we currently receive, and the amount of the necessary wage.