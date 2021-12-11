Mino Raiola, Haaland’s agent, believes that the future of the ace is among 4 European giants

Haaland’s future remains a big question for all Haaland fans. With a contract in place with Dortmund, he has a name spoken in some of the European giants, but nailing a team is now practically impossible, as his manager, Mino Raiola, has listed 4 clubs that could be the future of Haaland, evaluated in more than 100 million euros.

Haaland is 20 years old and has been in the Borussia Dortmund colors for more than two seasons. He was hired as a young promise, but soon became a reality and could put a jackpot in the Bundesliga club’s coffers in the year 2022, as he will certainly be traded.

The clubs, in turn, are those of the most financially capable, with the exception of Barcelona, ​​which keeps an eye on the striker, but runs out of it in relation to the others. Raiola revealed that the Catalan club is a possible destination, despite the delicate financial moment that the giant of La Liga is going through.

Of the most interested in Haaland, Real Madrid was one of the clubs cited by Raiola as a possible destination for his client. The merengue club has been looking fondly at the player for a long time and a proposal could reach the BVB as early as January 2022.

Bayer and Man City eyeing Haaland

Finally, Bayern and City are the other clubs with an eye on football for the ‘comet’ Haaland. In the case of City, the interest is due to the lack of a center forward in the squad. However, Kane runs ahead.

Bayern were also one of the clubs mentioned by Raiola, but at the moment the Bavarians are satisfied with Robert Lewandowski’s football.